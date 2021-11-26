Welcome to Episode 8 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the TRON-influenced cult classic, Automan.

Unbelievably, in all the time I have done this podcast, I have never done an episode of the show. That does not mean I didn’t try. I attempted an episode way back when I covered Manimal, but it just didn’t work out.

I begin by talking about trying to support a TV show when you are completely wrong about it and how that can lead to stubborn ignoring of reality.

Then I moved onto the show itself. I discuss the cast, the people behind the camera, the music, and much, much more.

Metagirl is back with a new Top 5 list where she talks about the 5 best episodes of Automan.

Like Manimal, Automan is often dismissed as a half-season oddity, but if you look at the talent behind it, you can see that they were swinging big with this one. It was a high budget, high concept show that earnest tries to build a mythology.

I hope, after giving the show a listen and give the show a watch, it’s a 1980s classic.

Listen and download Automan Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

This is the eighth episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the sixth episode I recorded this season. It would have been the sixth episode I released, but Halloween got in the way.

I had recorded a story about trying to get my sister to watch Automan with me. It didn’t come out great.

I had found some stuff online about the technical work on the show. I greatly reduced that section.

Furthermore, I had a section about some guest stars. Cut that out.

More info about the vehicles, I trimmed that.

Found some more audio online from Automan promos. Decided to not use them to move things along more quickly.

Talked a bit more about the Automan video game. I even recorded a little of my playing it. That was not compelling.

The cast size was reduced.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Metagirl is back with a brand-new Top 5 list.

If you want a laugh, please check out HEWLOGRAM.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.