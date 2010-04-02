Welcome to the Retroist Atari Cosmos Podcast. In this episode, I talk all about the almost forgotten Atari Cosmos. I talk about the people behind the system, explore the technology and concepts behind what could have been the 1st generation holographic gaming system.

I love Atari history, and the Cosmos has always intrigued me. It makes me think, “Oh, what could have been.”

