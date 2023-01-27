Welcome to the 19th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 292, is all about the 1989 science fiction cop TV series, Alien Nation.

I start the show talking about how I tried and failed to turn Alien Nation into a role-playing game. Despite failing, I had a great time trying. It deepened my fandom, and fired up my imagination. I am sure a lot of TTRPG players have had a similar experience.

Then I move onto the show itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, cast, release, music, reception, merchandise and much more.

This was going to be a combination of the Alien Nation movie and TV series. Ultimately, I decided I wanted to cover the TV show separately. So if you haven’t checked it out yet, please listen to the Alien Nation Movie Podcast.

This is a show that is better than the film. It builds on mythology and goes into greater detail. It is exactly what a TV version of a film should be. Sadly, just as it was getting good, it was taken away from us. But it is the perfect show to continue and not reboot. It held a mirror up to society and could continue to do so.

Production Notes

19th episode of the new season and the 292nd episode of the Retroist Podcast. Much more than I expected for this season and still going.

This was going to be a combined episode with the TV series, but I decided to split them.

Do yourself a favor and rewatch the show. It is excellent, and the TV series is mostly solid as well.

I really wish they had dropped the saltwater stuff from the show. Making my way through the series, it just seemed illogical. Not a dealbreaker, but I think it would have improved the show to drop it.

The Alien Nation soundtrack is a lot of fun. Not one you stumble upon out in the world anymore, but certainly orderable online. You can also hear it on YouTube.

The TV series builds on the mythology in a way that the film could never even touch.

I inserted a little commercial for the Retroist in the show. Kind of curious if it will bother people. I know a lot of people skip the end which is often where this info is usually inserted.

I cut out my reading of reviews of the show. Summary was enough.

I have started posting the episodes on YouTube for those interested in consuming the show that way.

Almost tried out the new intro to the show in this episode. Ultimately decided to wait till next season.

Do you listen to older episodes of the show? Just curious how far you go back when you do? Only hear from a few people on this question, so I will keep putting it here and see who spots it.

Thanks to metagrrl for the great top 5 list.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Art used to promote this episode by Christoper Tupa. Do you get the reference?

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.