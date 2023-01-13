Welcome to the 18th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 291, is all about the 1988 science fiction cop buddy classic, Alien Nation.

I start off the show with a story about going to see Alien Nation the next town over. It was a successful trip there, but I had a close call with stranger danger that has always stuck in my mind.

Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, cast, release, music, reception, cinematography and much more.

This was going to be a combination of the Alien Nation movie and TV series. Ultimately, I decided I wanted to cover the TV show separately. So next week will be part 2 of this podcast where I cover the TV series.

Alien Nation was almost immediately a cult hit. But it really took off when it was turned into a TV show. It’s a buddy cop film with aliens, what is not to love about that? So do yourself a favor and check it out or rewatch it again.

Production Notes

18th episode of the new season and the 291st episode of the Retroist Podcast. Much more than I expected for this season and still going.

This was going to be a combined episode with the TV series, but I decided to split them. So the next episode will be part 2. Fans of metagrrl will be happy to know that she will appear in that episode.

A lot of great “behind the scenes” stuff online about this film. Plus some nice fan stuff.

The art direction is so subtle, it looks almost effortless, but you don’t get this level of subtle without a lot of talented people.

I wish the character was named George Jetson.

Listen to those Alien Nation soundtracks. The Goldsmith one is pricey, but both are posted on YouTube.

The TV series builds on the mythology in a way that the film could never even touch.

I inserted a little commercial for the Retroist in the show. Kind of curious if it will bother people. I know a lot of people skip the end which is often where this info is usually inserted.

Joe Isuzu! I will always take an opportunity to bring that great set of commercials up.

Roger Ebert’s take on this film is way off. Siskel is spot-on, and Lou Lumenick’s is fair.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.