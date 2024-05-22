The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Airwolf Podcast
0:00
-29:35

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Airwolf Podcast

Don't mess with the Airwolf...
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
May 22, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Also Available on Patreon

In this latest Supporter Episode, I am discussing the thrilling world of the memorable helicopter-themed TV show, Airwolf. I begin by exploring the sheer excitement and fascination surrounding helicopters. Hopefully setting the stage for a detailed discussion about the series. From there, I explore the show’s rich history, examining the talented cast an…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture