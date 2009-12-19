The Retroist
Retroist A Christmas Story Podcast
Retroist A Christmas Story Podcast

You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!
Dec 19, 2009
Welcome to the Retroist A Christmas Story Podcast. You’ll shoot your eye out kid!

On today’s show, I talk about a slightly more modern holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.” This is a movie that is very dear to many people, so I am happy I finally get to talk about it.

I talk about the people behind the film, the story, the cast, and the film’s ongoing legacy. The show also has some great sound and music to get you in the holiday mood.

Production Notes

  • This is episode 38 of the 1st season of the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

Retroist
