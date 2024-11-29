November 2024 Monthly Update

It is time for another monthly update. A recap and further thoughts about Retroist stuff and the Video Store Podcast. In this episode, I talk about the various subjects I covered this month on the site and the podcast and drink some soda. I removed a very long section where I talk about blogging and social media in general and decisions around what you …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.