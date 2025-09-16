The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Murray Hamilton Should Have Won an Oscar for Jaws
0:00
-7:30

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Murray Hamilton Should Have Won an Oscar for Jaws

Those beaches will be open!
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Sep 16, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Also Available on Patreon

In 1976 Jaws was up for multiple Academy Awards, but none of them were in the category of acting. That is a real surprise because I think anyone who has seen this film will agree there are a lot of strong performances in it. Today I would like to make a case for an actor who wasn't one the main three, Murray Hamilton.

He was a great character actor, a …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture