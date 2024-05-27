On the May 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:
Indiana Jones
Young indiana Jones
Indiana Jones Video Games
Fruit Stripe Gum
The Sony Mavica Camera
Sodas
David A. Trampier
The Retroist Roundup
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp…
