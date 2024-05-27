The Retroist

May 2024 Monthly Update
May 2024 Monthly Update

Lots of Indiana Jones, Fruit Stripe Gum, David A. Trampier, and more
May 27, 2024
Also Available on Patreon

On the May 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Indiana Jones

  • Young indiana Jones

  • Indiana Jones Video Games

  • Fruit Stripe Gum

  • The Sony Mavica Camera

  • Sodas

  • David A. Trampier

  • The Retroist Roundup

  • PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp…

