The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
March 2024 Monthly Update
0:00
-22:41

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

March 2024 Monthly Update

Weird NJ, Hawk the Slayer, Eric Carmen, and more.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Mar 31, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Also Available on Patreon

On the March 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Ghostbusters Cereal

  • Weird NJ

  • Mr. Machine

  • Joust

  • Magnum PI

  • Raiders of the Lost Ark

  • Podcasting and Editing

  • Rampart

  • Hawk the Slayer

  • The Video Store Podcast

  • Eric Carmen

Support the Show

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture