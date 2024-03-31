On the March 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:
Ghostbusters Cereal
Weird NJ
Mr. Machine
Joust
Magnum PI
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Podcasting and Editing
Rampart
Hawk the Slayer
The Video Store Podcast
Eric Carmen
