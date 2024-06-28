The Retroist

June 2024 Monthly Update
June 2024 Monthly Update

Breakin', Indiana Jones, and Willie Mays
Jun 28, 2024
Also Available on Patreon

On the June 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Indiana Jones Comics and Toys

  • Stand by Me

  • Breakin’

  • Breakin’ Hawaii

  • Hostess Wacky TV Show Cards

  • Willie Mays

  • Air Conditioning

  • Pitfall!

  • Patriotic Soda Pop

  • The end of the season

