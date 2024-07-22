The Retroist

July 2024 Monthly Update
July 2024 Monthly Update

EPCOT Center, The Beer Wolf, Patriotic Soda and more
Jul 22, 2024
Also Available on Patreon

On the July 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Adventures of EPCOT Sweepstakes

  • Beer Wolf

  • Video Store Podcas

  • VCR Revisited

  • 1984 Olympics

  • End of the Season and 400th episode

  • Mix Tape Contest

  • Voting for the next episode, looks…

