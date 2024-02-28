The Retroist

February 2024 Monthly Update
Video Games, Burger King and Star Trek Ice Pops
Feb 28, 2024
On the February 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Burger King Meatloaf

  • D&D Albums

  • White Dwarf Magazine

  • Soft Batch Cookies

  • People like to let me know that what I eat is terrible.

  • Wizardry and Ultimate need updating (Hail …

