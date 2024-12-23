The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
December 2024 Monthly Update
0:00
-21:32

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

December 2024 Monthly Update

Cheeseburgers, PVP on Atari, Sprite, and New T-Shirts
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Dec 23, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

On the June 2025 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Antics getting cheeseburgers in a busy parking lot.

  • Retroist Podcast for the Month

  • Retroist Posts for the Month

  • The Video Store Podcast is picking up steam

  • Playing Combat an…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture