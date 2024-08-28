The Retroist

August 2024 Monthly Update
August 2024 Monthly Update

Olympics, Fanta, and Cursing on TV
Aug 28, 2024
Also Available on Patreon

On the August 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • End of Season 16

  • The Summer Olympics

  • Breakin'

  • Tug of War

  • Episode Voting Surprise

  • Retroist "Newsletters"

  • Olympics Stamps and the Post Office

  • TV PIXXX and Cursing on TV

  • Listener…

