Welcome to the Retroist Halloween Special V Podcast. Today’s show is all about Halloween memories! That’s right, it is time for the 5th Annual Retroist Halloween Special. It was a fun show to put together, and many of the folks associated with the site joined in to share their Halloween memories. You will hear Charleton Hero, Retro Justin, Doug, David Greelish, Weird Paul, Eric LeFeber and of course, Vic Sage.

I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.

Production Notes

This is episode 148 of the Retroist Podcast and episode 48 of the new season.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.