Retroist Grease Podcast

Grease as a studio movie in the late 1970s was a big swing. Sure it had two big stars in it, but its success entering a crowded summer of movies was not a foregone conclusion. But it turns out it was just what people were craving at the time and the film, much like the stage musical it was based on, was a huge success.

On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I talk all about Grease. Starting with my first interactions with the film. Like many, I found the songs in the films hard to resist and re-listened to the soundtrack until I had memorized my favorite song, Greased Lightnin’. What I didn’t know about the song, was that it had some adult themes that I was too young too understand. How did my family react, with laughter, of course.

Then I move onto the film going all the way back to its origins as a stage musical. After that, I discuss its development, casting, production, release, reception, and much more. This is a film that not only was big at the box office, but managed to find success in related media. Notably the soundtrack.

The soundtrack for the movie was a big seller and was a major reason for its snowballing success. The movie made you want to buy this infections soundtrack, but then after listening to it, you wanted to re-watch the movie and the studio obliged. Re-releasing the film in theaters, making it an early title on VHS, and getting it on television on a regular basis.

Grease ended up being more than a hit movie. It became something people lived with. It moved easily from theaters to records to home video and television, and each stop fed the next. Over time it stopped feeling like a release and started feeling like a fixture. On this episode, I look at how that happened, how a movie built on nostalgia became part of everyday life, and how a song you could sing without thinking ended up revealing more than you expected when you finally slowed down and listened.

Production Notes

This is the 358th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 7 of Season 18.

I don’t think I have ever sang Grease Lightning again.

Longish episode, but it was actually much longer.

Cut a mini-episode within the episode about Grease 2. Maybe that would eventually become its down podcast?

Had a breakdown of each song, but that deviated from the movie too much and I am not great talking about music in detail.

Watching lots of Sha Na Na really put Grease back into my head.

The Grease record my family owned was one of the most played and was being played long after the family had moved to cassette tapes.

I had to cut a commercial I found about the musical, the audio was difficult to tame.

I am surprised that they don’t re-release the sing-a-long version or that it hasn’t become a Rocky Horror style midnight movie.

Bonus clippings can be found over on Patreon for Supporters.

Some fun retro audio in this one. I want to include double what I did, but it was getting too long.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.