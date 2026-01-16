Retroist Sha Na Na Podcast

In the late 1960s, the pop culture of the 1950s was still well-remembered, but the United States was going through some major changes. A counter-culture was going mainstream and with it came a rejection of things associated with older generations. Emblematic of this era was Woodstock. This music festival was filled with bands and artists that defined the era. But another act, took to the stage during the festival that didn’t quite fit in, Sha Na Na.

Started as a college performance act, Sha Na Na came to the attention of Jimi Hendrix. Hendrix liked their energy and with his urging, the organizers of Woodstock went to see them and invited them for perform. You can see their performance in the Woodstock documentary and some members of the audience look confused, but in the end, Sha Na Na wins them over and you can see why. Their energy and talent was relentless. The music? Timeless.

The group would go onto tour successfully, star in their own TV show, and have a memorable turn in Grease. So they were on the stage, the radio, the small screen and the big screen. Yet now, they are not often talked about, and if they are, its often as a punchline, which is all sorts of wrong.

On this episode, I started talking about how both my parents enjoyed the show and how I remember watching it with them. Then I move onto the group, discussing their creation, membership, rise, and slow fade. I also compare the band to another band I enjoy, DEVO. Its a fun ride about a great act, so I hope after you give this a listen, you revisit or check them out for the first time.

This is the 357th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 6 of Season 18.

Watch Sha Na Na perform at Woodstock.

Watch The Ramones appearance on Sha Na Na.

Longish episode.

I had to cut out a section about John Lennon’s brush with Sha Na Na. I completely flubbed the section and mingled with some other stuff that I had to edit out. Maybe if I revisit I can add it back in.

I think you can tell that I do not think of Sha Na Na as a joke. I think people who say that have not watched their early performances or given them much of a chance.

Bowser’s cartoon-like behavior probably made him beloved by most young people, but it didn’t sit well with me as a kid. Now I admire his commitment to the character.

I had opportunities to the band over the years and I regret it never happened.

Can you imagine going to see Sha Na Na and the opening act is this kid named Bruce Springsteen?

Some fun retro audio in this one. I want to include double what I did, but it was getting too long.

