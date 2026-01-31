Retroist Logan's Run Podcast

Logan’s Run did pretty well at theaters and over the years has developed a solid cult following. Still, it was released a while ago and those fans are getting harder to find and people aren’t checking out the film as much as they should. So on today’s show I hope to shine a spotlight on the film and encourage people to revisit or check it out at the fir…
The Retroist Podcast
For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes