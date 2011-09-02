Welcome to the Retroist Zork Podcast. On today’s show we talk all about the groundbreaking text adventure game, Zork. We talk about how it was made, the people behind it, how to play and much much more.

For those with Java on their computer, who have never played Zork or who just want a refresher, I suggest you check out the aptly titled website, Play Infocom Adventures Online. Text adventures are a fun thing to rediscover, I hope this show inspires people to give them a try.

