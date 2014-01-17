Welcome to the Retroist X-Files Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk about the iconic, sci-fi, horror TV show, The X-Files. I start off by talking about what sort of a UFO nut I was as a kid and how I really just want to believe. Then I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the music, plot, the movies, and much much more.

I am joined again by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I Know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Rob Bowman. metagirl returns to the show with the Retroist Top 5 episodes of The X-Files.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist X-Files Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.