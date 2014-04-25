Welcome to the Retroist Wizards and Warriors Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the short-lived fantasy TV show from 1983, Wizards and Warriors. I start off by talking about how pleasantly surprised I was to have this show, even though it replaced another show I really enjoyed. Then I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the show’s reception, the lack of release on home video, and more.

I am joined this week by Vic Sage who has a brand new edition of “Why Should I Know This Person”. Today Vic talks about the great, Duncan Regehr.

