"Wizardry," released in 1981, is a seminal game in the computer RPG genre, setting a benchmark for what video games could achieve in storytelling and complexity. This game not only captured the essence of dungeon crawlers but also paved the way for future classics in the RPG genre. What makes it so enduring? Perhaps it's the intricate gameplay and the depth of its character creation system, or maybe it's the sense of adventure and danger lurking in every dungeon corridor.

"Wizardry" surpasses its initial impression as a simple fantasy game by weaving together challenging puzzles, strategic combat, and a richly detailed world. Its influence on the RPG genre is immense, inspiring countless games that followed. The game's combination of intricate gameplay mechanics, alongside a mysterious and immersive world, elevates it from a mere early computer game to a timeless classic, resonating with gamers across generations.

In this episode, we delve deep into the labyrinth of "Wizardry." I'll share my personal experiences and the impact this game had on me and my circle of friends. We'll explore the ingenuity of the game's creators, Robert Woodhead and Andrew Greenberg, their vision in bringing this complex world to life, and the legacy that "Wizardry" has left in the gaming world.

The heart of "Wizardry" lies in its groundbreaking approach to gameplay. It introduced gamers to RPG concepts and character development that was unprecedented at the time. The game's difficulty and the need for careful planning and patience made every victory feel monumental and every defeat a learning experience.

Moreover, the game's influence extended beyond its immediate gameplay. It inspired a generation of game designers and players alike, laying the groundwork for the future of RPGs. It was a pioneer in creating immersive, complex gaming worlds, where players could truly lose themselves in the adventure.

So, whether you're a long-time fan of "Wizardry" or just discovering this cornerstone of RPG history, this episode hopes to offer new insights and rekindle your appreciation for this revolutionary game. Tune in and join me as I revisit this beloved classic game.

Production Notes

This is the 313th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 15 of this season.

Third episode of 2024. Originally planned for 2011. No episode should be 13 years in the making, but like many I have put off, here we are.

I would have many great experiences with this game, since it remained popular in the circles I ran in for at least a half a decade after its release. It was a constant opportunity to bond with like-minded gamers.

I was so thrilled the first time I got to play a ninja in the game, you would think I had actually become a ninja. I remember bragging to my sisters about it and them not being sure what I was talking about.

I wish they had some early Wizardry advertising. I opted for Apple II related advertising. The vocoder voice one reminds me of ads for Carvel Ice Cream starring Cookie Puss.

I have played a bunch of the sequels, although none like I played the first one. I even got the more recent version on Steam.

Here is the Zimlabs work on Wizardry that I mentioned.

After recording this I had a dream that I had found a velvet poster that had the original box art on it at a store, and they wanted $2000 for it or something like that.

I bought most of my computer games at the Willowbrook Mall in Northern New Jersey. They had some great stores there and when I picture a mall of my youth, I am often thinking of this or an older mall, The Bergen Mall. Sadly, both were not near where I lived, but my family went frequently enough.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.