Welcome to the 4th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode is all about a wonderful and underrated fantasy film from 1988, Willow.

The episode begins with a story about bargain toy collecting. Owning a lot of toys was a dream every kid had, but is often abandoned once we reach adulthood. Not all of us, though. Especially when the toys are on clearance.

Then I move onto the film itself. I start with its development from concept to story to screenplay. Then I move onto the film itself discussing its production, plot, characters, cast, music and more. Finally, I end, discussing what happened to Willow once it hit theaters and where it is going in the future.

This was not an episode I had scheduled, but I have been thinking a lot about Willow lately and thought I would finally release it. It is a story with a lot of potential and the film, despite some technical low points, is quite charming.

Production Notes

4th episode of the new season!

The first episode I am releasing during the new season that was not scheduled. I do that.

A new song in this show by Peachy! (again) Check it out during the credits.

The opening story had some more details about what I did with the toys, but I shortened it to focus on just the idea of buying them.

Had a lot more about Lucas and Howard. They have given lots of interviews, but it was a bit cumbersome. Probably reduced the length by 3-4 minutes.

Plot summary was a good amount longer on the first take, as was the cast listing. Edited a lot out.

Removed deeper discussion of the video games and the board game.

Used all the audio I wanted to use.

I have been talking a lot about James Horner lately.

This is the 3rd fantasy-themed episode I have released in a row. I am enjoying it and would love to keep it rolling, but don’t have anything on deck.

I had looked up some plot leaks for Willow and mentioned them when I originally recorded them. Not verified and spoiler, so removed them. Not sure what I was thinking.

Had a little tirade against the Razzies that I cut.

I cut out a part about the Willow RPG Sourcebook. I picked up years after Willow and never go to play. I cut it out mostly because in every attempt to talk about it, I tripped over my own words and couldn’t edit it into shape. I tried to re-record after the fact, but the audio did not match up well.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy. Love that new track!

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.