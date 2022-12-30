Welcome to the 17th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 290, is all about the 1989 romantic comedy, When Harry Met Sally.

Did you ever regret buying a gift for someone? I made that mistake with the When Harry Met Sally soundtrack. It was a mistake I would have to live with for a year, and it would affect my opinion of Harry Connick Jr. for much longer.

Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, cast, release, music, reception, filming locations and much more.

When Harry Met Sally was deemed by many at the time to be in “instant classic.” While I am not sure if it has made the jump between generations, I think it is still expertly constructed and worthy of your time. Hopefully by talking about it today, I can persuade you to check it out or revisit it.

Listen and download the Retroist When Harry Met Sally Podcast

Production Notes

17th episode of the new season and the 290th episode of the Retroist Podcast.

I had considered doing this as an episode for a while, but it was not my normal type of topic. I am glad I finally decided to tackle it.

It feels like a good New Year’s movie, so I thought this would be a good time to release it.

Eventually I would learn to enjoy this soundtrack, but some time had to pass.

I was surprised when Harry Connick Jr. started showing up in films and TV shows. Not sure why, but I was. He is fun in Copycat.

I had some other commercials, but cut out two. Keeps things flowing better. I liked the Showtime promo because it captures a promo that will have exclusivity to a specific channel.

It was challenging to put together this top 5 list. A lot of great films, for such a broad topic. A lot of compromises to put the list together.

I have been thinking about this episode for a while. It was on a recent rewatch when it hit me why I liked it so much and why I wanted to talk about it. I like the flaws.

Billy Crystal did a lot of improv in the film. Bill Murray is known for his improv, so I think he would have been the best replacement for alt casting. Same talents, but completely different energy.

I need to watch Shag.

I am considering a new introduction to the show. Not sure if that would freak people out. I also wouldn’t mind a shorter closing credit. Maybe it’s okay that I am not quite like every other show?

Do you listen to older episodes of the show? Just curious how far you go back when you do?

Thanks to metagrrl for the great top 5 list.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.