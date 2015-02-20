Welcome to the Retroist Voyagers Podcast. In this episode of the show, I talk about cult time travel TV classic, Voyagers! I start off talking about my love of history in books and why this TV show was perfect for me (and my grandmother).

I then talk about the people behind the camera, the tragic death of one of its stars, the plot, the music, the show’s untimely cancellation, and much much more. If you want to learn more about Voyagers! Take a trip down to your public library. Remember it’s all in books!

