Welcome to the Retroist Vectrex Podcast. This week we talk about the 1980s all-in-one console, The Vectrex.

I start off by discussing the magic that retro gaming can bring to the modern office, and then I move into information about this venerable system. I talk about its development, the hardware, the games and of course what the Vectrex is up to now (more than you expect).

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Vectrex Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.