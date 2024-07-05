On the newest episode of the Retroist Podcast, I am revisiting a subject I dealt with over a decade ago, the VCR. The original episode I did, had always been a favorite of mine, but I have wanted to revisit it to update the audio, mix, music, and information. It was fun to not just redo the episode, but listen to the original and see how much has changed with how I do the show. Still, I think the DNA of the show is pretty much the same. It has just evolved (and I got a better microphone).

I start the show talking about my family’s first VCR. It was beautiful and a centerpiece of family life for years. It almost wasn’t though because of an accident that occurred while I was attempting to learn how to set it up to record. This involves grape soda, and what should have been electrocution.

Then I talk about the VCR itself, tracing its evolution from reel-to-reel to cartridge format. The rise of Sony and how their superior format was somehow not so superior. Once VHS triumphs, I talk about the VHS, VCR Plus, the rise of DVD and so much more. Metagrrrl is back to revisit her top 5 list.

I am enjoying the revisited episode, and I hope you do as well. I am going to be doing one more episode this season before taking a short break. During the break, I will continue to put out some shows on Patreon in the meantime, so check out the extra content on there, and I look forward to bringing you more retro fun next season.

Listen and download the VCR Revisited Podcast

Production Notes

This is the 324th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 25 of this season. Getting really close to done with this season.

I have one more episode this season. It is a departure from my normal subject, and I am looking forward to seeing what everyone thinks.

This might be my longest season of the Retroist in years

We had that family VCR for years. Eventually we got a new one and it became mine. I think it kept running for over 15 years. Eventually, my sisters sold it or gave it away at a garage sale. Who knows, maybe it is still working?

I loved buying used blank tapes in the late 90s and early 2000s. At some point, a lot of people started collecting them as well. Nowadays, you are very lucky when you find anything good.

VCR Plus was a great idea, but it still managed to occasionally get things wrong.

I am annoyed with myself that eventually I started trying to record things to skip commercials. They really set the stage for me.

I had a section where I talked a little about Tivo. I didn’t like how it turned out, so I removed it. Look for my VCR Revisited Revisited Episode in 2034.

Bonus Clipping should be up on Patreon tomorrow.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.