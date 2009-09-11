Welcome to the Retroist V Podcast. On this week’s show I start off by talking about how my Grandmother instilled in me a love for TV mini-series, then I move onto the subject of the podcast, “V”. I talk about how the series was conceived, its massive success and its many many influences. List fans rejoice, metagirl is back with the top 5 list this week.

