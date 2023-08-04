Welcome to the newest episode of the Retroist Podcast! This time, we're diving into the 1980s comedy classic, Twins. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane and relive the hilarity of this star-studded gem.

Before we jump into the film, I want to share a personal connection I have to its production. It might be a minor connection, but for me and my family, it meant weeks of endless bragging and storytelling. It's those little moments that can make a movie even more special, don't you think?

Now, let's talk about the film itself. We'll explore the talented cast that brought these quirky characters to life, the engaging plot that kept us laughing, the fantastic music that added to the overall charm, and all the incredible people working behind the camera, making the magic happen.

Interestingly, Twins has received mixed reviews from modern audiences. But here's the thing – if you just watch it for what it is – a star-powered, silly, high-concept comedy – I truly believe you'll enjoy it. Sometimes, we just need to embrace the fun and entertainment a film brings without overthinking it, right?

So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and join me as we delve into the delightful world of Twins. Get ready for a dose of nostalgia and laughter as we celebrate this 1980s comedy classic. I hope you have a blast listening to this episode, and remember, sometimes the best movies are the ones that simply bring a smile to your face. Enjoy!

Listen and download Twins Podcast

Production Notes

This is the 301st episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 3 of this season.

I haven’t covered many Schwarzenegger films, so I am happy to jump in with this one.

I had some extra retro audio in here as commercials, but they slowed down the flow of the episode. Sad to lose the Doublemint commercial which made me laugh, but other stuff I dropped was fine.

I had a bit more about locations that I visited, but I was a bit off-sounding when trying to explain them and what you see when you get there. So I cut that out.

I really like to sing the soundtrack to this thing, especially, Bobby McFerrin & Herbie Hancock’s Turtle Shoes. Which I include a short snippet of. It’s just kind of nonsense sounding and it’s so prominently used. I found myself singing during recording, but I edited most of that out.

Shortened the cast section, just focusing on the top leads. This mean cutting out some discussion of David Caruso who is in this film.

I cut out my thoughts on a Twins sequel. Spoiler: I didn’t think it was a good idea.

Probably took about 4 minutes off the final recorded time of the episode. So hopefully this thing moves quickly.

If you are listening on YouTube, I needed to take out the music that can be found in the downloadable podcast. Sorry about that.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.