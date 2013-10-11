Welcome to the Retroist Twilight Zone Podcast. On today’s show, we talk all about the Sci-Fi TV classic, The Twilight Zone. I talk about the show’s creator, its writers, the people in front of the camera, its reception, remakes, the nature of The Twilight Zone, and much much more. I am joined this week by metagirl who covers the Retroist Top 5 episodes of The Twilight Zone. Vic Sage returns with another great Why Should I Know this Person. This week he covers the tragically short life of writer, Charles Beaumont.

This is one of my favorite TV shows of all time and I am very happy that I am able to cover it (finally).

