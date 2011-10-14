Welcome to the Retroist Twilight Zone 1985 Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the too short-lived TV revival, The Twilight Zone. Which is sometimes called The New Twilight Zone or just The Twilight Zone. I talk about how it was made, the people behind it, the narration and its release on home video. Halloween is coming, so it is a good time to sit down and watch a good spooky TV series.

