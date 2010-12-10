Welcome to the Retroist Tron Podcast. On today’s show I talk all about the pioneering 1980s classic, Tron. Yes, just in time for you to catch up on the film before Tron Legacy (funny how that happened).

I talk about the movie’s plot, production, the cast and people behind the camera and Tron stuff in print and in video game format.

This is just one of a couple of movies that have affected my life. I am happy to be able to talk about it on the show.

