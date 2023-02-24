Welcome to the 21st episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 294, is all about the legendary eighties cartoon TV series, The Transformers. This is part two of what is going to be a podcast series about the early years of the Transformers.

I started the show talking about how my lack of voice talent and maybe my strong accent as a kid might have made my Optimus Prime impersonation sound a bit off. It was a tough pill to swallow at the time and has stuck with me ever since.

After I finish with that story, I move onto the cartoon itself. The Transformers are one of a handful of cartoons that helped to define childhoods during the 80s. It is right up there with the toys for its cultural impact, and it is amazing how it came together from humble and rushed beginnings.

I discuss how the show came to be, the people who worked on it, where it ran, how it changed over time, and much more.

It has been a joy to rewatch the show leading up to this episode. I really like the first two seasons a lot and only wish they had gone on longer in that direction for future episodes. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

Production Notes

21st episode of the new season and the 294th episode of the Retroist Podcast. Much more than I expected for this season and still going.

This begins a multipart series on the early years of the Transformers franchise. Right now I am looking at 4 episodes, but we might get a 5th.

I am not sure most people want to hear me trying to impersonate anyone, but stick around towards the end to hear a great Optimus Prime.

Soundwave has crept into this episode again.

A lot of arguments about who created what on this show. I originally had a section about this, but cut it out. Too much is debatable.

I like the animation of The Transformers. People see errors, but I thought it was super exciting at the time.

Love the PSAs.

Why would they kill Optimus Prime??!

An early peak at Car & Cable

Cut a lot of retro audio I wanted to use, but I like the stuff I kept.

It was fun looking through old TV guides to see how cartoons lineups changed over the years. I planned a lot of my time around what cartoons were on.

I inserted a little commercial for the Retroist in the show. Still kind of curious if it will bother people. I know a lot of people skip the end which is often where this info is usually inserted.

I have started posting the episodes on YouTube for those interested in consuming the show that way.

Do you listen to older episodes of the show? Just curious how far you go back when you do? Only hear from a few people on this question, so I will keep putting it here and see who spots it.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Art used to promote this episode by Christoper Tupa. Great worlds collide!

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.