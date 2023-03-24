Welcome to the 23rd episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 296, is all about the 1986 film, The Transformers the Movie. This is the final part in a four part series on the early years of The Transformers.

I begin the show with a story about seeing this movie at my local theater. Not surprisingly, I was pretty emotional during the death of a main character. My friend would snap me out of it, thus preventing what would have probably been weeks of mockery.

Then I move onto the movie itself. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, its production, release, reception, music, and much more.

The Transformers the Movie was a milestone in many people’s lives. We didn’t know it at the time, but on the big screen, they were killing off a part of our childhood. The death wouldn’t last very long, but the message was loud and clear. Childhoods end.

I would linger in Transformer’s fandom for years after this, but in retrospect I can clearly see, it was never the same.

Listen and download The Transformers the Movie Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

23rd episode of the new season and the 296th episode of the Retroist Podcast. Much more than I expected for this season and still going.

This is perhaps the final part in my series on the early years of the Transformers franchise. Still might do a 5th, but I might put it out in Patreon.

This was a hard episode to edit. The Pre-edit length was over 90s minutes. I kept cutting it down further and further. I left a lot stuff out.

The personalities around this film make the narrative of who did what on the film sort of odd. I tried to not dwell on what could be conflicting stories. Originally, I tried to deal with it by telling different stories from different people. Ultimately, I decided to remove move of it.

I had a much longer description of the movie plot. Cut out about half of its final form.

The cast is huge, and my discussion of them was also huge. I went back in and moved through a lot of actors that I had to pass on discussing.

I removed some music excerpts from Lion and Stan Bush. Originally had been in, but didn’t think it added much.

A lot of great Transformers specific podcasts out there if you want to go deep diving into this world. I am impressed with people who can keep all this info in their heads. The Transformers’ universe is surprisingly complex.

Optimus Prime dying really damaged my enjoyment of The Transformers. I had a hard time not taking his death seriously, and I think this was the beginning of the end for my attempt at collecting the toys. I did stick with the comic. Probably because they largely ignored the movie.

I debated putting more Orson Welles commercials in the show. I stuck to Dark Tower, it’s iconic for me.

One of my favorite parts of the podcast has been revisiting my old movie listings. Great to return to that part of my life in a small way. Going to the movies was a great escape and one of my favorite summer activities.

I had a bit of a riff on “The Touch” I cut all that out.

Of course, I looked up The Merlynn Band.

Here is the Running Scared ad I mentioned. I am surprised I haven’t done a Running Scared podcast yet. I like that movie a lot.

I now post the episode on YouTube for people to find and stream. You can find the link in the listen section above. It will appear there from now on. I will continue to mention it here until it becomes normal.

Do you listen to older episodes of the show? Just curious how far you go back when you do? Only hear from a few people on this question, so I will keep putting it here and see who spots it.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Art used to promote this episode by Christoper Tupa. Great worlds collide!

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.