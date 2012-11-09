Welcome to the Retroist Too Close for Comfort Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the classic 1980s TV show, Too Close for Comfort. I talk about the cast, the plot, my shrine to the stars and much more.

I am joined this week by Vic Sage with a new “Why Should I Know this Person?”, Doug McCoy and metagirl with a brand new “Top 5 List”.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy (the Jim J. Bullock of Wales).

