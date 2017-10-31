Welcome to the Retroist Thriller Podcast. On today’s show I talk all about the music video masterpiece, Thriller. I start off talking about how I was terrified by the monologue from this song while visiting a Ground Round.

Then I move onto Michael Jackson and the song, album, and video he brought to the world. I touch upon the person who wrote the song, how it came about, the production of the video, and much more.

It is a fun video, and perfect for this time of year. I hope I persuade you to check it again or for the first time.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Thriller Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.