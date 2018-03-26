This week on the Retroist Podcast I tackle a film I have attempted to record a few times in the past, Three Amigos. I start off talking about quoting and emulating films will always be popular and how the infamous Three Amigos salute was banned in my school. Which naturally just made it a lot more popular.

Than I move onto the film itself. I discuss the other attempts to get the film off the ground, the production, the people in front of and behind the camera, and play a clip of Steve Martin peddling some hilarious Three Amigos merchandise.

Three Amigos is filled with talented people and is very quotable. I hope this episode gives you a little background and makes you want to watch it again or check it out for the first time.

