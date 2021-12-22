Welcome to Episode 10 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the Rankin/Bass Christmas classic, The Year Without A Santa Claus.

This was a subject I had wanted to cover for years, but never managed to get to it. It is probably my second favorite of the Rankin/Bass specials, and I hope you enjoy this.

I begin the show talking about Christmas caroling in my neighborhood as a kid and how I thought the music from Rankin/Bass was my path to big money.

Then I moved onto the special itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the scenes, the plot, the book that inspired it, the spinoffs, the music and much more.

This special introduced two new great characters to the Christmas canon in the form of the Miser Brothers. Even if it wasn’t a timeless classic, and it is mostly because of them, you should it just to see and hear them in action.

Production Notes

This is the tenth episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the eleventh episode I recorded this season. I did not intend to do this episode this year, but the magic of the Christmas season got to me.

I am going to release this episode early to give people more time to check it out and hopefully check out The Year Without A Santa Claus before Christmas.

For some reason, I will often call The Year Without A Santa Claus, A Year Without A Santa Claus. I am not sure why, but I think I checked myself throughout this recording.

Some people have asked about a light sound they occasionally hear in the background of the show. That is me not sure what to do with my hands while recording. I am trying to better and not put them on the desk or anything that will pick up sound. Don’t even know I am doing it, but I will try and do better.

Christmas Caroling was a big deal for a few years for me and many of the Christmas gifts I was able to buy for my family members, which were very small, were paid for by singing in the cold.

Almost told a story about the video store. So many of my memories about entertainment are from working in video stores. Makes sense.

This was not the first episode I worked on for this release. I almost did a GI Joe Christmas-themed episode. It was coming together, but it was mediocre.

Not sure why I started with the bit with reading from the book. I like the wind in the background.

I have done a bunch of Rankin/Bass Episodes, but I still find myself needing to reacquaint myself with their background.

I focused a bit about the production companies who did the animation. The style and animation are amazing, and it dawned on me during Mad Monster Party that I should put more attention on the “below the line” talent.

Read the book online with the original illustrations.

Listen to Boris Karloff read the book.

Want a copy of your own?

I had a bit more audio, some general Xmas commercials. I removed them as the show was getting long.

About a minute removed from the sequel and live-action version. It sounded a bit negative.

Cut about 3 minutes out of the cast section. It is a very good cast and too much to discuss.

Chopped about 2 minutes out of the music section. Also, a minute and half about lyrics to songs.

Love the Mickey Rooney resort commercial.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Here is the promo image that I used for this episode.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.