Welcome to Episode 7 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the 1995 computer-themed thriller, The Net.

This is one of the more recent topics I have covered at the Retroist, but I am a big fan of the film and have wanted to do a couple of more shows set in the Nineties.

I begin by talking about my first visit to San Francisco Moscone Center that let to a case of déjà vu that I couldn’t shake until I learned that I might not have been there before, but I had seen it.

Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the evolution of the production, the people behind the camera, the stars of the film, ordering pizzas on the internet, and much, much more.

People might watch The Net nowadays and jumped to the conclusion that it’s dated. The technology certainly is, but it’s such a well conceived and expertly acted film with themes that are still very relevant today. Maybe more so now than even back then.

I hope, after giving the show a listen, you check out the film, it’s a 1990s classic.

Listen and download The Net Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

This is the seventh episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the fifth episode I recorded this season. It would have been the fifth episode I released, but Halloween got in the way.

I had two stories I went through when recording this, the other was more about my movie-going experience at around this time. I think this was more apt.

Furthermore, I had a long rambling section about the computers I spotted in the film. Cut because it was both long and rambling. Oh, and boring. Sooooo boring.

The cast size was reduced.

The discussion of Pizza.net was shorted. Read more here.

My making fun of Mozart’s Ghost was removed. It was unfair and was really me making funny of 90s rock culture. Which was also unfair.

I had some more pizza commercials. Ultimately, I decided on a more time appropriate one.

This plot recap was on the long side, so I cut it down. It might still be a bit long, but I was into it.

Removed the movie trailer.

Removed movie soundtrack segment and background musics.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Here is my movie stub from seeing The Net in 1995.

$4.50. A bargain.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.