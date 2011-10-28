Welcome to the Retroist The Fog Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the legendary horror film, John Carpenter’s, The Fog.

I talk about how it was made, the people behind it, the cast, the remake and much more. Halloween season is coming to end, so it is a good time to sit down and watch a good horror film, I can suggest no finer film to kick off the season.

Listen and download the Retroist The Fog Podcast

