Welcome to the 3rd episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode is all about an amazing computer video game from 1985, The Bard’s Tale.

I begin the episode talking about the shifting population of my neighborhood. It would result in lots of older people moving away and would land us a new next door neighbor who would become my friend. We bonded over computer games, and he introduced me to The Bard’s Tale.

Then I talk about the game itself. I discuss the design, gameplay, story, the companies, and people behind the game, and much more. This section includes some fun audio, including some delightful music and retro advertising.

This episode has a major change at the end. I am using BRAND NEW background music during the credits by Peachy. I hope you enjoy it.

The Bard’s Tale was a leap forward in computer RPG games that is remarkably still very playable decades later. It spawned solid sequels and would influence hundreds of games that would follow.

Listen and download the Retroist The Bard’s Tale Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

3rd episode of the new season!

A new song in this show by Peachy! Check it out during the credits.

I edited down the opening story, taking a side discussion of mapping. I mention it later in the show.

Not sure why, but it bugs me when people who make the stuff I like, had some sort of long term conflict or disagreement. In my perfect world, everyone would be friends getting stuff done together.

Had some more talk about ports that I removed.

Took about a minute out of my discussion of the Construction Set. Wish I still had the things I had made.

Brave Sir Robin!

Run away!

I was a little harsh on the more modern versions of the game. I don’t love them, but I didn’t like my harshness, so I edited it out.

Had some discussion about the books from what I remembered of them. It was silly.

I had recorded a weird read of the packaging message. It didn’t turn out well, but I added a little of it at the end.

I loved my Commodore Computers. I miss them. When I replayed the Bard’s Tale recently, I did it on my MISTer.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy. Love that new track!

Thanks to Christopher Tupa for the fun The Bard’s Take promotional art he supplied this episode, to change thing s up this season, expect to see more Tupa art in comic form.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.