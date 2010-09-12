Welcome to the Retroist Tetris Podcast. On today’s show, we talk all about the video game classic from behind the “Iron Curtain”, Tetris. The show begins with me talking about how video games can almost ruin a really good working opportunity, but how an understanding supervisor set me straight.

Then I move onto the game itself, I talk about the games creations, creator, the music, and the many variations and ports. Oh and the lawsuits, the wonderful lawsuits.

Listen and download the Retroist Tetris Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.