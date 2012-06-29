Welcome to the Retroist Summertime Special Podcast. In this very special episode of The Retroist, I learn, with help from some friends, that maybe Summer isn’t so bad after all.

Who helps me on this journey to an epiphany? Vic Sage, The Six Million Dollar Jedi, metagirl, Peachy, Doug McCoy, Flack, Robot Voice, Commodore 64, and of course Atari. You can find most of these folks on the site on a fairly regular basis, but you can also find some of them offsite. Doug McCoy has his own website and podcast (Found Footage Films) as does Flack (You Don’t Know Flack). Music on the show was provided by Peachy.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Summertime Special Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.