Welcome to the Retroist Summer Rental Podcast. On today’s show, I start off by talking about how my family would change completely when we took longer vacations “down the shore” and why I think it is a good idea for all families to have similar vacations.

Then I start talking about the subject of this episode, the 1985 comedy gem, “Summer Rental”. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the stars, the plot, the locations and much more. I am joined this week by metagirl who shares John Candy’s top 5 films of all times.

