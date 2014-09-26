Welcome to the Retroist Square Pegs Podcast. In this episode, I talk all about the short-lived 1980s sitcom, Square Pegs. I start off talking about how my sister turned me onto a lot of great television and how with this particular show I did not need any extra encouragement. After all, this show had DEVO in it!

I also talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the music, Bill Murray’s guest appearance, its DVD release, and much more. Join the cool clique and make sure you check out this episode.

