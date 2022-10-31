Welcome to the 13th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 286, is all about the underrated Disney horror classic, Something Wicked This Way Comes.

Each summer a carnival would come to my hometown. Since that ties in well with the film, I thought I would share my memories of my time at the carnival. It is not as dark or exciting as in the film.

Then I talk about the movie, including the book it is based on, its author, the talent in front of and behind the camera, shooting locations, music, what else was out at the time, and the movie’s reception.

Something Wicked This Way Comes was a film that had more of a life on cable and home video. Still, it is not a big hit. Instead, it has become a film with a dedicated following. If you like nostalgia and light horror that is wildly entertaining, you should give this film a shot.

Listen and download the Something Wicked This Way Comes Podcast

Production Notes

13th episode of the new season and the 286th episode of the Retroist Podcast. Lucky number 13 for Halloween. I was trying to have Friday the 13th the series be the 13th episode, but it is not the way my editing worked out. Plus, I wanted to release this on Halloween.

A rare non-Friday release of the podcast.

I like that Ray Bradbury has an almost superhero style origin story. I wonder how much of it is mythology.

Have you seen The Illustrated Man movie? When I was in school, they would show segments from it. I didn’t realize that these were parts of a movie until I started working in a video store.

Mr. Dark and the Dust Witch are amazing characters. Maybe the best in the movie. Great performances really make them work.

I had another segment of retro audio that I edited out. I decided to focus just on promos and trailers for the film.

Such a messy production with people and companies betraying each other.

Wonder if Alien would have been as good with Clayton directing?

I like how Disney wanted to try more adult stuff, but when they got it, they pushed back. Disney gotta Disney.

Fingers crossed that one day we get to see a different edit of this film. I think that would only happen if they remade it, and it kicked off interest in the original.

Cut about 3 minutes off the cast section. Big cast, so had to try to keep it short.

Jason Robards with TWO movies in the theaters at the same time.

Christopher Lee as Mr. Dark!?

I had originally read passages from the book and sprinkled them throughout, but it didn’t work.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks to Christopher Tupa for the fun promotional art he supplied this episode. Here it is below. Do you get the reference? My Mom was a big fan and would have loved this.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.