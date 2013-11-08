Welcome to the Retroist Snorks Podcast. On today’s show we talk all about the 80s cartoon, The Snorks. Despite what people might say, this is not JUST a pale imitation of The Smurfs.

During the show I talk about the creators, the talented people who gave voice to the Snorks, merchandise, home video and much more. Vic Sage is back with a new Why Should I know this Person. This week Vic takes on the criminally overlooked (by me) Clive Revill.

