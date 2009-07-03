Welcome to the Retroist Smurfs Podcast! On today’s show, I talk about the half century old pop phenomenon, The Smurfs. I start off talking about bonding over Smurfs with a good friend. Then I talk about their creator, Peyo, how he created the Smurfs, their spread across the world, their lingering presence and much, much more.

List fans rejoice! Metagirl is back with a top 5 list of the best episodes of the Smurf’s cartoon.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Smurfs Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.