Welcome to the Retroist Small Wonder Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the eighties cult sitcom, Small Wonder. I start off talking about how I often enjoyed this show during its initial run.

Then I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, the show’s distribution, and much more. This is a great show that I would put into my “comfort TV” category, so I hope I can do my part to get you to check it out.

